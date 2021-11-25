CCSD trustee board to discuss ‘conflict resolution’ proposal at next meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District (CCSD) trustees could get some outside assistance on conflict resolution.

Trustees will discuss a “Professional Learning Proposal” from the Nevada Association of School Boards (NVASB) at their next meeting.

“I would say there’s room for growth,” Dr. Debb Oliver, Executive Director of NVASB said.

The proposal has a price tag of $8,500 and includes a board retreat, individual coaching, and self-evaluations.

Oliver says she was approached by Trustees Cavazos, Cepeda, and Morales and created this proposal based on the needs of the CCSD board.

“We won’t really instill change without this ongoing coaching or mentoring that can occur over time, so we don’t fall back into practices that aren’t beneficial for what we do,” Oliver added.

Dr. Oliver says one area of focus is relationship building.

“You have to have a desire to learn, a desire to grow, and a desire to listen. That’s one of the things we’ll be working on, is the listening aspect. Listening to understand, not listening to react,” Oliver added.

8 News Now Reporter Kate Houston reached out to CCSD trustees and received the following statements regarding the proposal:

Trustee Cavazos provided the following statement:

“I am glad that the Board is considering the excellent training proposal being offered by NASB-it is greatly needed. I believe that the format of a day-long session, with follow-up meetings focused on goals, accountability, and self-evaluation, is a do-able process that can hopefully assist with more collaboration among board members. I am hoping that the presentation on Nov 30 will help lead the Trustees toward a more transparent and evolving governance model process. Our students, educators, and our community deserve nothing less than a professional, highly functional board.” Clark County School Board President Linda Cavazos

Trustee Ford provided the following statement:

“I’m interested in hearing more details of the proposal, specifically who the trainers & coaches are to ensure they’re qualified and that there aren’t conflicts of interest. I’d love for the board to receive training on our fiduciary responsibilities and communication strategies, and not just “follow the rules, don’t question who wrote the rules, and be agreeable or else you’re a bad trustee” which is mostly what I’ve experienced in governance trainings since I’ve been on the board.” Trustee Danielle Ford

Trustee Brooks provided the following statement:

“I haven’t reviewed any of the proposed training so couldn’t provide an informed comment at this point.” Trustee Lola Brooks

Trustee Garcia Morales says she is “eager to discuss and deliberate this item with her colleagues on Tuesday.”

In addition to the trustees, Superintendent Jara would also be invited to take part in the proposed plan.

“Really looking at relationship building, conflict resolution, which is completely wrapped in what is my role as a school board member? What are the values and vision that we as a board bring to the district?” Oliver added.

The board meeting will be held on November 30 at 5 p.m.