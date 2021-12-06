Nevada Supreme Court hears education funding case

(KLAS) – Nevada’s Supreme Court is taking up a case about the state’s education system.

The case being heard is called Shea v. Nevada. Parents filed a complaint on March 4, 2020, challenging the constitutionality of Nevada’s “chronically under-resourced public education system” according to a news release from Educate Nevada Now.

Justices were asked Monday to overrule a lower court judge’s finding that political and policy debates belong in the state Senate and Assembly, not in a courtroom. Justices didn’t make an immediate ruling, and directed pointed questions about separation of governmental powers to an attorney representing several parents

The case made it to the state Supreme Court after a lower court ruling was appealed.

In the complaint the parents are asking the “Court to determine and find that Nevada public education has fallen short of the requirements of the Nevada Constitution in providing the resources necessary to ensure a basic, uniform, and sufficient education for the schoolchildren of this state.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

The documents below were sourced from the Educate Nevada Now website.