Clark, 7 other counties at elevated COVID-19 transmission risk

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Eight Nevada counties must submit assessment and action plans after being flagged for an elevated disease transmission risk. The Nevada Health Response Team identified Clark County, as well as:

Carson City

Elko

Humboldt

Lander

Lincoln

Nye

Washoe

These locations met two or more of the criteria established in the new Road to Recovery: Moving to a New Normal plan.

The team says each county was notified and will begin taking the next steps. County leaders and state officials will coordinate on examining data via an assessment plan.

Counties will then create and submit an action plan, which the Nevada Health Response Team will review and determine approval.

Another review of the counties will be conducted on Aug. 13. If they meet two or more of the criteria again, they will implement approved plans on Aug. 14 to combat the virus’ spread.

If a county meets zero or only one of the criteria, they will not need to take action. However, the Health Response Team says they should continue to be proactive in mitigation.

For the full Road to Recovery: Moving to a New Normal plan, click here.