Caesars entertainment announces mass furloughs CCSD food distribution site worker dies from COVID-19 Nye County School District employee tests positive for COVID-19
NV Gold Mines commits more than $1.8M to Nevada during COVID-19 outbreak

ELKO, Nev. (KLAS) — Nevada Gold Mines is chipping in support for people across the state amid the COVID-19 outbreak. So far, total donations are up over $1.8 million statewide from Nevada Gold Mines.

At the state level, NGM has committed $1.5 million to the Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force, along with offering up their supply chain to help relief efforts.

In Southern Nevada, NGM has committed $100,000 to Three Square Food Bank. This is along with commitments to communities in Northern and Central Nevada.

