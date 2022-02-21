NV Energy warns residents to avoid scammers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NV Energy is warning residents about scammers offering rooftop solar and even rebates.

Valley resident Matt Kimball told 8 News Now about how he received a call from the scammers, but was able to outsmart the thieves.

“I had someone cold call me asking if I was interested in putting solar on my residence,” Kimball said. “It’s a great way to save money on your energy bill, the problem was that it wasn’t an NV Energy person calling me — I had no idea who they were.”

This is the latest scam that has had NV Energy’s phone ringing nonstop. Their spokesperson told 8 News Now that scammers are saying that they are part of the electric company to sell solar around the valley.

“They were trying to sell me something or gain access to my place of residence. It was odd to me,” Kimball said. “I was not going to disclose that or tell them they had the wrong information. I was going to let them play along and waste some of their time honestly.”

Kimball said some red flags for him were an old address the person on the phone had, and that they were very persistent.

NV Energy is hoping a warning on social media can help its customers be more wary, and is reminding customers that it does not partner with solar providers.

These are some other tips to keep in mind to avoid these scams:

NV Energy does not call customers to demand immediate payment.

NV Energy does not accept payments via Venmo or Bitcoin.

NV Energy employees are prohibited from accepting payments in the field.

NV Energy service calls are by appointment only.

For more information or tips to avoid these scams, visit this link.