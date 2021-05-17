NV Energy warns Mt. Charleston residents, visitors of possible outage event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NV Energy is warning Mt. Charleston residents and visitors that a Public Safety Outage Management event could happen on Wednesday, May 19. It would begin at 6 p.m.

The measure would be taken to reduce the risk of wildfires.

NV Energy says 470 customers would be affected, and power would be out around 40 hours. This time frame includes the wind event and time for crews to inspect the lines and pick up debris. Timing could change, based on weather conditions and potential equipment repairs.

The utility says those who would be impacted have been contacted through phone, text and email messages.

This is just a consideration at this point, but it is important to be prepared.

For additional information, preparedness tips and the Mt. Charleston impact zone map, click here.