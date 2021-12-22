NV Energy warns customers of holiday utility scams

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NV Energy is warning customers to be cautious this holiday season due to a rise in utility scams.

According to the company, crooks are targeting residential and business customers through fraudulent emails and phone calls.

The scammers are threatening customers with immediate service disconnection and demanding immediate payment, often via Moneypak card, Venmo, Zelle, Bitcoin, or through a QR or barcode.

As a reminder, NV Energy never calls customers to demand immediate payment.

Customers who may be at risk of having their power disconnected because of nonpayment will receive a 10-day notice on their NV Energy bill and a 48-hour notice via U.S. Mail.

NV Energy says it does not accept payments via Zelle, Venmo, MoneyPak or Bitcoin, and never asks for payment through QR, bar code, or credit card information over the phone.

If you receive a call asking for immediate payment of any kind, refuse and report the scam to NV Energy.

You can also check your account by clicking HERE.