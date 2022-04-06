LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NV Energy is warning customers about a phone scam that is demanding customers pay for a new meter or meter upgrade. If the payment isn’t made, the customer is told their service will be disconnected.

The call might seem legitimate to some because the calls spoof NV Energy’s phone number.

The power company wants to remind customers it doesn’t ever call to demand immediate payment for any reason.

People who are facing disconnection will receive a 10-day notice on their NV Energy bill and a 48-hour notice via U.S. Mail. In addition, payments can’t be made via Zelle, Venmo, MoneyPak, Bitcoin, or by using a QR or bar code. Also, the company said it will never ask for your credit card information over the phone.

If you receive a call you suspect might be a scam, you are urged to call NV Energy if you have additional questions or report the scam at this link.