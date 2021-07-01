NV Energy warning customers of phone scams during holiday weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the holiday weekend draws near, NV Energy is asking customers to be on the lookout for a scam making its way through the Las Vegas valley.

The public utility is reporting an increase in scams and expects scammers to be even more active over the Independence Day weekend. Since last month, more than 3,000 customers have been scammed out of a reported $47,628.63.

Officials say scammers are calling customers and falsely identifying themselves as NV Energy employees. The scammer will then demand payment immediately through MoneyPak or Zelle, threatening the discontinuation of electric service.

NV Energy officials say customers will never be called and demanded to pay their bill immediately for any reason. Customers will receive 10-day and 48-hour notices through other means of communication.

If you receive a call asking for payment, you are asked to refuse and call local law enforcement. You can also reach out to NV Energy if you have more questions.

NV Energy will also never come to your home offering unscheduled services.