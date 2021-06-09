NV Energy to shut off power on Mt. Charleston due to increased fire risk

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Due to an increased fire risk up on the mountain, NV Energy has announced it will be shutting off power to customers on Mt. Charleston.

The outage will go into effect starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday. It is expected to last for about 16 hours.

Restoration times could change based on weather conditions or the amount of time it takes to inspect equipment afterwards.

This outage will impact 470 customers. Those customers are also being notified through email, text and phone calls.

During this outage, a drive-thru Customer Resource Center will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, or at least through the end of the outage, at the Retreat at Charleston Peak.

