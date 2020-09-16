NV Energy to refund $59M in ‘overearnings’ as bill credits averaging $53

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NV Energy has been ordered to give the largest bill credit in its history in an action by the Nevada Public Utilities Commission.

The credit will average $53 for single-family residential customers. It will not be paid out, only applied as a credit. “The bill credit will first be applied to any outstanding past due balances and then to the current balance. If the credit is larger than the current bill, it will be carried forward to the next bill,” according to a PUCN statement.

The commission ordered NV Energy to return $59.7 million in “overearnings” from 2018 and 2019 in a decision at its most recent meeting. The credit is expected to be reflected in October power bills.

The credit will vary according to energy usage. PUCN said it will be about $29 for multiple-family homes, $27 for commercial customers and $285 for some large commercial customers.

Customers who have active accounts on Oct. 1 are eligible for the credit.

For more information, call (702) 402-5555.