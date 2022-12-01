LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Expect a big increase in your NV Energy power bill next year, and a smaller kick from Southwest Gas as rate increases go into effect Jan. 1.

Together, the increases will cost residential customers an average of more than $26 per month.

Residential customers will see electric bills go up just more than 14%, with a single-family home paying on average $23.43 more each month. Gas bills will go up 4.8%, adding $2.76 to a typical single-family home bill.

The rate requests submitted in mid-November were put in place to recoup the cost of electricity and gas purchased on the open market.

8 News Now has reached out to both utilities for comment, but neither has responded yet. This story will be updated when we hear back.

An outline of costs being passed along to NV Energy customers appears near the bottom of a filing from Nov. 21. In addition to the residential rate increases, additional costs for electric-vehicle charging are going up:

NV Energy said in a news release Thursday it was making several moves to reduce reliance on power that it doesn’t produce itself, seeking state approval to expand a natural gas production facility near Las Vegas, building battery storage in Northern Nevada and building a geothermal plant. The steps are needed as “extreme, western region heatwaves are becoming the new norm,” the company said.