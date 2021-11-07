NV Energy sharing tips as daylight saving ends

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Daylight saving time has come to an end and NV Energy is providing winter safety and energy efficiency tips.

More time will be spent indoors, which means more electricity will be used to heat and light homes to a comfortable setting.

Some tips for conserving energy include:

Open window coverings on the sunny side of your home to take advantage of free heat from the sun, and be sure to close window coverings on cloudy days or right after the sun sets to keep heat in the home.

Set the thermostat to 68 degrees when home in colder months and then to 55-68 degrees when unoccupied.

Close foundation vents in the winter months.

Run full loads in your washer, dryer, and dishwasher.

Change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors.

Have your heating system serviced once a year.

Schedule an appointment with our PowerShift team to do a home energy assessment to check the efficiency of your home, including insulation, window sealing, etc.

Daylight saving time returns on Sunday, March 13, 2022, with the setting of the clock one hour ahead.

For more information in regards to the programs or for more energy-saving tips, click here.