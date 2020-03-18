NV Energy shares scam safety information for local customers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NV Energy shared scam safety information with customers, so that they will know what they can expect from utility employees during this time of COVID-19.

When it comes to completing a service, according to NV Energy, its employees will always show up in a company vehicle that has the company’s name and logo on it.

The workers may knock on your door to request access to your yard or to respond to emergency outages or gas safety calls. But the company is also urging customers not to answer their doors if they feel uncomfortable.

The following safety information was also offered:

NV Energy employees wear identification on their uniforms with a photo ID attached

Employees may need access to your home in response to a gas safety call or emergency, to reconnect gas service or for scheduled PowerShift Smart Thermostat or Home Energy Assessment appointments

Crew will never come to your home for unscheduled maintenance, threatening disconnection or requesting/demanding payment

Customers should call 702-402-5555 for questions or outage information. For additional safety tips, click here.