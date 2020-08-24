NV Energy says thanks as customers respond during heat wave

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Community response last week to NV Energy’s plea to conserve electricity was “incredible,” and helped offset high demand as temperatures soared over 110 in the Las Vegas valley.

Doug Cannon, NV Energy president and CEO, thanked customers in an email on Monday:

“I would like to thank each one of you for your efforts to conserve energy last week. I know that raising the thermostat during the hottest time of a summer day or shifting the use of large appliances to late evening on short notice is not easy to do. These and other actions helped offset the impacts of extreme high temperatures throughout the Western United States that were contributing to regional energy supply challenges that have not been seen in decades. The response from all of our customers was incredible.”

NV Energy asked for the public’s help — and upset some people who received messages after midnight.

Cannon also used the email to tout NV Energy’s work to add solar and other energy infrastructure.

He said customers responded with conservation “when it was needed most.”