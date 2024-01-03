LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Electric bills are going up again for NV Energy customers.

The company estimates that bills will go up about $2 per month for an average single-family residence.

NV Energy’s request to increase the basic service charge from $12.50 to $18.50 was approved by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN). That charge applies to residential customers.

“Despite the increase in the Basic Service Charge, NV Energy was able to lower other rates of the bill to ensure the overall increase remained as low as possible,” according to an explanation by NV Energy’s Meghin Delaney, the company’s media relations manager.

A news release from the company said the increase in the basic service charge allows NV Energy to recover the costs of :

upgrading transmission and distribution lines

replacing older wooden poles with metal poles

undergrounding certain overhead facilities and

upgrading grid technologies to be more secure and protect against physical attacks

Delaney also said NV Energy expects natural gas costs to come down over the next year, bringing bills back into line with levels from 2022.

“The fuel rates recover the cost of fuel and power that NV Energy purchased to generate electricity on behalf of customers. These fuel rates are a pass-through cost. Customers pay the same price that NV Energy pays, and the company does not mark up costs on natural gas purchases,” she said.

“Fuel rates are expected to continue declining in 2024, which may eventually lower overall bills, even with the changes that went into effect on January 1 for base rates,” Delaney said.

If rates actually come down, NV Energy rates will return below the national average late in 2024, where our rates have been for much of the past decade, Delaney said.

She described it as good news on the horizon.

NV Energy called the request approved by the PUCN its first request for day-to-day operating expenses and investments in more than a decade. “NV Energy last requested an increase to general rates in 2011,” the company said.

A general rate review in 2020 resulted in a decrease for all Southern Nevada customers. NV Energy also gave customers a $120 million bill credit the same year.