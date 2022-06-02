LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A meeting to hear public comment raising the average residential electric bill by a penny is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 9.

The increase will pay for expenses related to offering the Expanded Solar Access Program (ESAP), which was put in place by 2019 legislation that lets some residential and non-residential customers take advantage of solar power without installing their own solar equipment.

ESAP was passed in Assembly Bill 465 (AB 465), which required NV Energy to offer the program.

NV Energy is asking for a 0.01% rate increase — an average of a penny on typical residential bills.

Funding for ESAP is currently budgeted at $1.195 million annually. Power produced at a solar facility at Mojave High School provides power into ESAP now, and the legislation mandates two more production projects.

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada will accept public comment on NV Energy’s application in a variety of ways. Written comments can be submitted to the PUCN electronically through the Electronic Filing System on the PUCN’s website, by hand-delivery, or via U.S. Mail.

The session will be video-conferenced at the PUCN offices in Las Vegas and Carson City. Attend the meeting at 9075 W. Diablo Drive, Suite 250, in Las Vegas, or dial in to comment by telephone at 1-877-820-7831 (access code: 507006). You can mail your comment to:

PUCN

Attn: Docket No. 22-03004

1150 E. William St. Carson City, NV 89701

(or 7075 West Diablo Drive, Suite 250, Las Vegas, NV 89148)

Public comment may be limited to five minutes per speaker. Representatives from the PUCN Regulatory Operations staff and NV Energy will participate.

A hearing on the application is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 9.