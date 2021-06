LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NV Energy is reporting power outages for thousands of Las Vegas Valley customers. The cause of the outages is under investigation.

Around 2 p.m. the NV Energy website showed 5,159 customers affected by the outages, but as of 2:15 p.m., the website showed 3,411 customers affected.

NV Energy is working to restore power for residents, according to a recent tweet addressing a customer concern.

Hi Charlotte. We're sorry about any inconvenience this has caused. Our team is currently working on getting service restored as quickly and safety as possible. – Nikki D. — NV Energy (@NVEnergy) June 24, 2021

