NV Energy reports over 9,000 customers without power

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As of Monday night at 10:00 p.m. NV Energy reported it had over 9,000 customers without power.

Initially many of the outages center on the east side of the valley as strong winds continue to blow through the area from the north.

Reports of damage due to strong wind gusts include a photo taken this evening after a light fixture fell and hit a vehicle.

Absolute wind storm in Vegas. This light fixture just fell and smashed this Mercedes suv pic.twitter.com/NdBgQQl1GU — Brendan Murphy (@BCM11) October 12, 2021

According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, there were no weather-related incidents in the City of Las Vegas, however, crews did respond to about a dozen of calls regarding electrical-related issues.

2-9PM WEATHER UPDATE: No weather related incidents in the @CityOfLasVegas that are/weather related that @LasVegasFD had to respond to except for about a dozen calls electrical related (wires sparking, 1or2 wires down), all were handed off to @NVEnergy Warning remains till 5AM. — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) October 12, 2021

A high wind warning is in effect until Tuesday morning.

