LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NV Energy is reporting several power outages across the valley following thunderstorm activity on Thursday evening.

NV Energy map of power outages across the Las Vegas valley at 10:14 p.m. on Thursday. (Credit: NV Energy)

The main areas that are seeing the majority of outages are across downtown Las Vegas near Charleston, Fremont Street, and Stewart Avenue.

NV Energy is reporting over 7,000 power outages as of 10:14 p.m.

Flooding conditions at Maryland Parkway near Desert Inn (KLAS)

Lightening near Nellis Airforce Base on July 28, 2022

Las Vegas Boulevard rain (KLAS)

This is a developing story, check back for updates.