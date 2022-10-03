LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Between the rising costs of food and gas, and now energy bills, Mothership Coffee Roasters owner Juanny Romero has felt the pinch in her wallet trying to keep up.

“It’s been a struggle coming out of the pandemic and coming out of the great resignation, as well as our employees’ needs and meeting them. With inflation going up, it’s difficult for staff to provide for their own basic needs and we’re doing our best to meet them,” explained Romero. “All these changes, we’re doing our best to stay on top of as well as commit to a fair and living wage for our employees and it’s a struggle.”

Starting this month, NV Energy is raising its rates. NV Energy stated the change is due to the rising cost of natural gas, which is used to fuel the company’s power plants.

NV Energy said they work to purchase the lowest cost natural gas available and customers pay for the natural gas the company uses.

There is no profit to NV Energy.

Jennifer Turchin with the CODA group, a sustainability and architect consulting company, advised her commercial clients to mitigate high costs with energy-saving tips.

“I think for people who are already in their buildings, definitely lighting is going to be one of the easiest ways to save money like switching to LED from incandescent lighting is a good start also and also having your equipment serviced,” said Turchin. “Even things like filters being dirty can cause inefficiencies in your equipment. Some things are low cost, and some things are going to be more expensive, like if you’re going to replace windows or add insulation.”

Romero is already looking into ways to cut down on expenses and save energy but said it isn’t as easy as it looks.

“Every light in here is LED, so it’s the minimum amount of wattage we can take. As we move into a new space, we focus on reducing our energy footprint and our carbon footprint, but just for the fact that we live in a city that’s very warm and we have to keep our products very cold, it just requires a lot of energy to do so,” added Romero.

As of October 1, 2022, the residential rate for Southern Nevada is 13 cents a kilowatt-hour and the small business rate is 8 cents a kilowatt-hour.

NV Energy offers a variety of ways to help their customers like small businesses minimize the impact of this fuel cost increase and keep their bills stable.

