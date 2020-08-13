NV Energy program offers free refrigerators, dryers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NV Energy customers who meet certain guidelines could qualify for a free refrigerator, electric clothes dryer and other products.

“PowerShift’s new Qualified Appliance Replacement service will help those eligible customers who are unable to replace older appliances, such as refrigerators and dryers, with new, more energy-efficient models,” said Chad Piekarz, program manager. “We’re excited to bring this offering to our customers who either own or rent their home as it will help them to better manage their energy use and save on monthly utility bills.” Chad Piekarz, NV Energy

Applicants for the program do need to meet income guidelines and other requirements. You can find all the information at this link or send and email to qar@nvenergy.com

In addition to the refrigerator and dryer, customers will receive advanced power strips, LED lights and dusk to dawn lighting control.