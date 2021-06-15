NV Energy preps for extreme heat wave and offers tips to save money on bill

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As dangerous temperatures hit the west coast, energy companies are asking customers to conserve. This comes after millions of Californians went without power last year due to a surge in electricity use during the heat of summer.

“An extreme heatwave like this obviously adds strain to the power grid throughout the West,” said Ryan Atkins, the Trading, Analytics, and Operations director for NV Energy.

Excessive heat is forcing southern Nevadans indoors to rely on A/C and appliances that use a lot of energy.

“The biggest component of that during the summer is air conditioning,” Atkins said.

While NV Energy services nearly 1 million customers locally, they say there’s no need to worry about heat-related blackouts or outages in the Las Vegas valley.

8 News NOW Reporter Kate Houston spoke to NV Energy about preparations and ways to save money on your next bill.