LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The heat is going to put a strain on everything, including the power grid. NV Energy said it’s ready to handle the extra load, but there are things we all can do to help.

A blistering and dangerous heat wave is here. NV Energy said it’s confident the power system will withstand the scorching temperatures this weekend.

“With those higher temperatures there is additional strain on the power system throughout the entire west, but NV Energy wants customers to know we are fully prepared,” NV Energy Resource Optimization Vice President Ryan Atkins said.

Atkins said the energy company maintains its energy fleet year-round to avoid issues during extreme weather.

“We do not anticipate any energy supply issues,” he said.

Even though NV Energy said it’s prepared, Atkins said there’s still a high percentage of the total energy the company will have to buy from the open energy market.

“We’re currently projecting loads, so electric demand in the system to potentially reach eight to 200 megawatts which is near our all-time high we set in July in 2021,” Atkins said. “We anticipate our total purchases will be in the 25 to 30% range of that.”

People can also make changes at home to help maintain the energy grid. NV Energy recommends customers set their thermostat to 78 degrees while at their homes and higher when away.

The company said if customers do happen to experience an outage, report it, find a place with air conditioning, and stay hydrated.

NV Energy said it doesn’t anticipate the need for customers to cut down on energy use and said there will be additional crews and staff available to help.