NV Energy, Las Vegas Valley Water District offer payment support, suspends disconnections for non-payment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two major utility companies in the Las Vegas valley are offering to help customers facing financial hardships.

NV Energy released in a statement Friday that they will offer financial hardship support to its customers as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) threat. It also stated it will temporarily suspend disconnections for non-payment.

The full statement read:

To support customers experiencing financial hardship or isolation as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, NV Energy is temporarily suspending disconnections for non-payment. This step is being taken to ensure our customers have the certainty of electric service during an otherwise uncertain time in many of their lives. We are coordinating closely with Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak’s office as we work with our customers during the state of emergency announced yesterday. “We are seeing the effects the coronavirus is having on our community and our customers, and we want to provide our customers with some peace of mind during this challenging time,” said Doug Cannon, NV Energy President and Chief Executive Officer. “As more of our customers choose to self-isolate or work from home, reliable, uninterrupted power is essential to their health, well-being and comfort.” The company will work with customers who are impacted economically by COVID-19 by waiving deposits and fees for late payments and providing payment plans as needed. NV Energy offers a mobile app and a wide variety of online self-service options including move-in and move-out, online payment, and paperless billing to make it easy for customers to manage their NV Energy account from their computer or mobile device. “We are here to support our customers, and we will continue to deliver reliable electric service during this period of uncertainty – every customer can be certain of that,” said Cannon. “The safety of our customers and our employees is our highest priority.” If you experience a financial hardship or isolation due to the coronavirus, please call an NV Energy customer service representative at 702-402-5555 in southern Nevada or 775-834-4444 in northern Nevada to discuss payment options and receive payment support. NV Energy

The water district and Southern Nevada Water Authority issued a news release announcing it would temporarily suspend customer shutoffs for late/or non payment.

“In light of the emerging COVID19 issue, the Las Vegas Valley Water District (LVVWD) has temporarily suspended customer shutoffs for delinquent and/or non-payment. The LVVWD will continue to work with individual customers and those facing financial hardships to establish payment arrangements and provide other customer services.

The LVVWD offers numerous services online to assist customers and provide remote access to the LVVWD account. Customer can visit lvvwd.com for more information or call (702) 8704194.

The LVVWD and Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) have implemented their readiness and response plans to help ensure continued water availability to our community. Southern Nevada’s state-of-the-art water distribution system can provide water under a number of emergency situations, including COVID19.”

Las Vegas Valley Water District/Southern Nevada Water Authority