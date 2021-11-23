NV Energy offers useful holiday lighting, safety tips

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — ‘Tis the season for holiday magic and fun which oftentimes includes a colorful set of lights or two, not to mention seasonal inflatables and other electrical installations.

NV Energy has a few holiday lighting tips to help customers save energy and decorate safely this season.

Using long-lasting and energy-efficient LED holiday lights is recommended as LED lights use 90% less energy.

Another helpful way to save money this time of year on your energy bill includes, using a timer to turn off lights during daylight hours and other specified times.

It’s also important to remember outdoor lighting should have insulated electrical cords and be plugged into a ground fault interrupter-protected receptacle only.

Making sure you don’t overload your electric circuits is also important. Check fuses or circuit breaker panels to see what your home can handle and stay well within the limits.

Another tip, don’t run extension cords under rugs, around furniture legs, or across doorways.

For more information from NV Energy click HERE.