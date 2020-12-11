NV Energy offers holiday lighting and safety tips

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to NV Energy, putting up your holiday lights won’t necessarily increase your energy bill. They are offering six tips to help you decorate safely and efficiently this holiday season.

HOLIDAY LIGHTING TIPS

Switch to safe, long-lasting, energy-efficient LED (light-emitting diode) holiday lights whenever possible. LEDs use 90 percent less energy, are cooler and last longer than non-LED lighting.

Use a timer to turn off lights during daylight hours and other specified times.

Don’t overload your electric circuits. Check fuses or circuit breaker panels to see what your home can handle, and stay well within the limits.

Don’t run extension cords under rugs, around furniture legs, or across doorways.

Outdoor lighting should have insulated electrical cords and be plugged into a ground fault interrupter-protected receptacle only.

Never use electrical decorations on metal trees.

