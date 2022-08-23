LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NV energy will be holding its final Senior Energy Assistance Expo this week.

Seniors aged 62 and older will be able to apply for up to $300 in electric and gas bill assistance at the expo. Seniors will also be able to learn about ways they can help manage costs and lower their energy bills.

Southwest Gas representatives will also be there to help seniors apply for Energy Share gas bill assistance.

Customers must bring a valid Nevada driver’s license or Nevada state ID, a past due NV Energy electric bill, a past due Southwest Gas bill, and proof of income or pending income.

The expo will be held Thursday, Aug. 25 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Aliante Casino & Hotel, Grand Ballroom, at 7300 Aliante Parkway.

NV Energy had held three other expo events for seniors earlier this month.

More information can be found through this link.