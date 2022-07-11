LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As more drivers have switched from gas to electric vehicles, the demand for charging stations has increased.

NV Energy will invest nearly $100 million to add charging stations across the valley. They have asked for the input of drivers on where to place them. The company has looked to add more than one thousand strategically placed charging stations across the valley, prioritizing placement in historically underserved communities.

Drivers can take the survey on the NV Energy website.