NV Energy, Las Vegas Valley Water District to restart disconnects for non-payment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Nevada utilities will start disconnecting customers who aren’t paying starting in September.

NV Energy will disconnect those who haven’t paid, have a past-due balance, or haven’t indicated they’re facing hardships brought on by COVID-19. Customers will get 10-day and 48-hour notices. NV Energy has information on payment assistance programs at this link.

The Las Vegas Valley Water District will go back to normal bill collections on Sept. 1.

The utilities suspended payments or waived late fees temporarily for those facing financial hardships amid the pandemic.