NV Energy issues scam alert to customers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NV Energy issued a statement asking customers to beware of fraudulent calls and emails.

The company says those sending out scam phone calls and emails are falsely representing themselves as NV Energy and threatening immediate service disconnection and demanding immediate payment, often via MoneyPak card, Venmo, Zelle, and most recently, Bitcoin.

If you receive a call asking for payment of any kind, refuse and report the scam to NV Energy.

For more information on scam protection, or to report a scam, NV Energy has an entire page dedicated to helping customers. You can find that link by clicking HERE.

You can also check your account on NV Energy’s site by clicking HERE.

As a reminder, NV Energy does not call or email customers to demand immediate payment for any reason. Customers who may be at risk of having their power disconnected because of nonpayment will receive a 10-day notice on their NV Energy bill and a 48-hour notice in the mail.