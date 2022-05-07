LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— NV Energy has issued a Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) warning for the Mt. Charleston area.

Due to elevated fire weather conditions, NV Energy says a scheduled power outage is ‘highly likely’ for the PSOM zones of Kyle Canyon and Angel Peak. The outage would begin on Sunday, May 8 at 10 a.m. and would end on Monday around 9 a.m.

The outage timeframe would include the duration of the weather event, plus the time it takes crews to inspect power lines for damage, vegetation, and debris, before restoring power. These timeframes are subject to change based on weather conditions and potential repairs to equipment.

The outage would affect nearly 470 customers in the area. Those who are impacted by the power outage have been notified by phone and email. NV Energy will continue to monitor conditions and provide customers with real-time updates.

A Customer Resource Center will be available at the Retreat on Charleston Peak, located at 2755 Kyle Canyon Rd., Mt. Charleston, NV 89124 during the PSOM event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 8 and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 9, or until power is restored