LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local power provider NV energy has issued a ‘scam alert’ about people posing as employees who are demanding payments.

In a Tweet, NV Energy wrote, “Individuals posing as NV Energy reps are visiting customers demanding payment and threatening disconnection. We will never email, call or visit you to demand immediate payment in any form and/or threaten immediate service disconnection. Report a scam at http://nvenergy.com/scam“

A homeowner or renter should call the company’s office to verify the individual is legitimate and if there’s any concern that they are not. NV Energy also states that if a worker shows up at a home to check a meter, “he/she can be easily identified by an official company uniform and badge, which will be happily shown to you upon request.”