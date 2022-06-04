LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— On Saturday, NV Energy hosted a free Electric Vehicle Expo and Test Drive Event at Lorenzi Park.

The event provided people an opportunity to test-drive several models of electric vehicles, from the Audi E-Tron, to the Tesla Model X. The event also allowed attendees to learn about electric vehicle charging, and how owning an electric vehicle can fit their lifestyle.

Along with test driving learning opportunities, Redwood Materials was on-site and provided free sustainable recycling of all end-of-life batteries and rechargeable devices.