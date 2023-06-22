LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is almost impossible to survive a summer in the desert without cranking up your AC. Some Las Vegas locals are concerned with NV Energy’s rate increases as summer begins.

Resident Ann Marie Cittadino couldn’t go any longer without turning on her AC.

“I got a couple standing fans plus ceiling fans to offset what you would run on the AC,” Cittadino said. “It’s really tough.”

She knew the NV energy rate increase was looming, so she tried to hold off.

According to NV Energy, back in July of 2021, the average customer was paying up to $260 but now they predict this July that number will go up to at least $400, which is a 54% increase.

“I’m worried about July, August, and September because those are our hottest months,” Cittadino said.

NV Energy is also proposing a 3.3% increase by January of 2024 for customers who have been with them from 2020-2023.

For customers like Cittadino who is on a fixed income, the increase leaves her making cuts, particularly in the kitchen.

“You might hold off on cooking more,” she said.

She said when she bakes she notices more of an increased bill. Cittadino said now she tries to eat meals that do not require her to use electricity to help cut costs.