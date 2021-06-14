NV Energy gives tips to prepare for high temperatures this week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NV Energy says it’s prepared for the high temperatures this week and it wants to make sure customers are also prepared.

According to the power company, air conditioning accounts for 60% to 70% of a summer electric bill and most likely AC units will be getting a workout during the week as triple-digit temperatures settle into the valley.

Patricia Rodriguez, NV Energy’s director of demand side management, is encouraging customers to take advantage of some of the products by NV Energy’s PowerShift program.

She says the products and services can help customers make their homes more energy efficient and lower their bills.

Customers can get a free PowerShift Smart Thermostat that’s professionally installed which can help the average homeowner save $100 a year.

Customers can also take a free Online Energy Assessment to learn how their home uses energy and to get recommendations to save. Free in-home assessments are also available.

You may even qualify to take part in a free Qualified Appliance Replacement program which will replace an older, inefficient appliance with a newer, more efficient one.

It’s also recommended customers do the following things:

Set your thermostat to 78 degrees when you are home and several degrees higher when you are away.

Maintain your air conditioner by regularly changing air filters and cleaning condenser coils, making sure they are free from debris.

Replace incandescent light bulbs with more efficient LED bulbs, which can save approximately $7 per year on energy costs for each bulb installed.

Use your outdoor barbecue, rather than your kitchen oven, when possible to prevent excess heat build-up in your home.

Use pool trippers to reduce the time your swimming pool pump runs – eight to twelve hours a day is plenty.

You can find more information on all PowerShift programs at this link.