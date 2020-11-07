NV Energy ends Mt. Charleston outage as wildfire risk drops

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NV Energy reports that power has been restored to 473 customers on Mt. Charleston. The planned outage ended before noon on Saturday.
Extreme fire weather conditions prompted an outage that began at 12:30 p.m. Friday. The outage affected customers in the Kyle Canyon and Angel Peak Zones.
As part of the planned outage, NV Energy said crews would inspect utility lines for damage before beginning to safely restore power.
Coordination on the outage was handled as a Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) event.