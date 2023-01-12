A map posted on NV Energy’s website at 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Almost 90,000 NV Energy customers were without power at the peak of the New Year’s Eve outages in Northern Nevada, according to a document filed in the investigation into the company’s emergency response.

NV Energy said 765 separate outages between Dec. 30, 2022, and Jan. 5, 2023, affected 123,879 customers, and the outages reached their highest levels at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. A report from the power company said 89,278 customers were without power four hours before the new year arrived.

Customers were dismayed when NV Energy’s website estimated that power would be restored around sunset on New Year’s Day.

NV Energy’s report shed more light on what caused the outages and the extent of the response.

The Nevada Public Utilities Commission opened an investigation into the matter on Jan. 3, and the company’s response was posted on Wednesday.

NV Energy cited heavy precipitation as the primary cause of the outages — a very wet snow that led to blown fuses, downed wires, broken poles and damaged pole line hardware.

Four crews were assigned to restore service as the outage reports began to come in, and NV Energy said it sent four additional crews — three from Las Vegas and one from Elko. Those crews arrived Jan. 1. Seven additional contract crews were brought in Jan. 2 to help with restoring power.

New Year’s Eve was a Saturday night this year.

A social media post by NV Energy on New Year’s Eve warned people of the timeframe:

“A winter storm has caused multiple outages throughout the Reno and Tahoe areas. Our crews will work around the clock to restore power safely and as quickly as possible, but some customers could be out of power until January 1, 2023. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

One reply said:

“Seriously are you guys not gonna update anything else?? Reno citizens are just going to be buried in snow and sit in the dark cold over new years?!”

NV Energy advised the commenter to contact medical authorities if there was an emergency.

The company followed a strategy to prioritize restoring outages that would turn on power to the most people. It relied on news media reports to get the word out to the public. Most of the 71,000 customers who were without power on Jan. 1 had their power restored by Jan. 4, according to the report.

Beyond that, NV Energy reached out individually to customers who might need lodging or a water delivery. A list of 614 residential customers were called on Jan. 4, and more calls to 290 customers followed on Jan. 5 to people who had been without power since midnight on Jan. 4.

NV Energy estimated about 200 additional NV Energy employees were involved in supporting the emergency response.

An 8 News Now request emailed to NV Energy on Tuesday in advance of new storms expected to hit Northern Nevada did not get a reply.