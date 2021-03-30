NV Energy demonstrates dangers of mylar balloons, how they contribute to power outages in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s not just weather that has been the cause of recent power outages around the valley. NV Energy says mylar balloons, helium-filled balloon coated with a metallic finish, are also one of the leading causes of outages in Southern Nevada.

NV Energy highlighted the dangers of mylar balloons at a special demonstration event for the media today.

Shahzad Lateef, NV Energy Vice President of Electric Delivery, had a lineman at the NV Energy training yard demonstrate what happens when a mylar balloon makes contact with energized power lines.

