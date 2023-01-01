LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NV Energy said Sunday that customers without electricity in Northern Nevada might have to wait until Tuesday to have their power restored.

The utility said on Twitter at about 5:30 p.m. that it was making progress after a wicked winter storm hammered parts of several counties in the northwest portion of the state, but “many customers may be without power until Jan. 3.”

The utility apologized and offered a link to warming shelters set up by several municipalities.

Roughly 30,000 customers remained without power Sunday, mostly in Washoe County, after the winter storm struck on New Year’s Eve.

NV Energy showed slightly more than 20,000 customers without power in Washoe and about 10,000 more in the Carson City area (4,500) and Douglas County (6,100) at about 4 p.m.

Douglas County said it was opening a warming center at the Douglas County Community Center in Gardnerville. Red Cross Nevada said it was opening another at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, and Lyon County was offering warmth at the Dayton Senior Center in Dayton.

Late Saturday, a winter storm hammered parts of the north, cutting power to some 53,000 customers, the utility said. Conditions also closed parts of Interstate 80, U.S. 50 and U.S. 89.

In a statement on Twitter, NV Energy said its crews worked through the night and would continue around the clock making repairs to storm-damaged equipment.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patient,” the utility said on Twitter.