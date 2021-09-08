NV Energy ‘call to conserve’ asks customers to save energy today, Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A text message alert sent by NV Energy today asks customers to conserve energy between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. today and Thursday.
An excessive heat warning is currently in place in the Las Vegas valley and surrounding areas — just part of a larger heat wave hitting the U.S. West. That heat warning was extended early this morning until 9 p.m. Thursday
NV Energy asks customers to save energy “to help offset energy supply issues caused by excessive heat in the western U.S.
Nevada and California are currently going through a period of high demand.
More information is available at https://www.nvenergy.com/call-to-conserve.
Some tips provided for residential customers:
- Turn off unnecessary lights
- Turn off pool pumps
- Unplug appliances not in use
- Avoid using large electrical appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and electric clothes dryers
- Adjust the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher to reduce the use of air conditioning during this time (barring any medical issues), and use ceiling fans to cool people and pets. Pre-cool your home prior to 5 p.m.
- Keep the refrigerator and freezer closed as much as possible
- Close window coverings to keep the heat out
- Do not charge electric vehicles between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.