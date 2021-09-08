NV Energy ‘call to conserve’ asks customers to save energy today, Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A text message alert sent by NV Energy today asks customers to conserve energy between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. today and Thursday.

An excessive heat warning is currently in place in the Las Vegas valley and surrounding areas — just part of a larger heat wave hitting the U.S. West. That heat warning was extended early this morning until 9 p.m. Thursday

NV Energy asks customers to save energy “to help offset energy supply issues caused by excessive heat in the western U.S.

Nevada and California are currently going through a period of high demand.

More information is available at https://www.nvenergy.com/call-to-conserve.

Some tips provided for residential customers: