NV Energy asks customers to conserve power due to high temperatures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NV Energy is asking customers to conserve energy this week due to the heat wave that has settled over much of the Western United States.

According to a news NV Energy news release, customers in Northern and Southern Nevada are being urged to conserve electricity between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. in order to offset energy supply issues caused by the record-breaking heat in Nevada, California and Arizona.

“We understand that many of our customers are home during this time due to the pandemic, and appreciate any small changes they can make to reduce their energy use today,” said Josh Langdon, NV Energy Vice President of Transmission. “By conserving energy together we will help prevent the current Western United States energy supply shortage from escalating into a more serious reliability problem.”

Ways to conserve include:

Turn off lights

Turn off pool pumps

Unplug appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and electric clothes dryers

Adjust the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher

Pre-cool your home prior to 2 p.m.

Keep refrigerator and freezer closed as much as possible

Close window coverings to keep heat out

Do not charge electric vehicles between 2 – 9 p.m.



For more information about the current status of the company’s electric system visit nvenergy.com.