NV Energy asks customers to conserve energy again, does not anticipate need for it tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While the rain is offering us a bit of relief from the heat, NV Energy has a request for customers as brutal temperatures continue: limit the use of power during peak hours, 2-9 p.m.

The utility understands that many are home during this time due to the pandemic and appreciates any small changes that can be made to reduce energy for the next several hours.

They made the same request yesterday, asking folks to turn off lights, pool pumps and unplug appliances. You can also help by:

Avoiding using dishwashers, washing machines and dryers

Setting the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher

Waiting to charge electric vehicles until late in the evening

Now, California is experiencing its worst heat wave in 14 years.

NV Energy says we’re all on the same power grid, and we’re not at a point where there is a lot of available power, making it important we all conserve.

“Really, what’s interesting about this one, is if we have record-setting temperatures in Las Vegas or in Nevada, as long as other states in the west, our neighboring states, are not, then generally speaking, there are megawatts we can get on the market from those states,” said Josh Langdon, vice president of transmission for the utility. “But again, this is somewhat unique when everyone is in record-setting conditions.”

NV Energy does not believe we’ll have to conserve tomorrow because the temperatures are coming down, albeit slightly.

The utility says it also does not anticipate any customer interruptions.

Turning our focus to sweet relief, it will only be around for the next hours, with the chance of stray thunderstorms exiting the Valley later in the evening.

8 News Now Chief Meteorologist Tedd Florendo says brief downpours, lightning, gusty winds and hail are possible with these isolated cells. Flooding is not a major concern.