NV Energy asks customers to conserve electricity over weekend due to extreme heat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NV Energy is urging Nevadans to conserve electricity this weekend due to extreme heat and wildfire danger.

Forecasters predict Las Vegas could tie or exceed its all-time record high of 117 degrees over the weekend.

The company is asking customers to conserve between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, July 10-11.

Conservation is the best way to reduce strain on the local power grid, according to the company.

NV Energy had to restore power to over 2,200 customers in the southeast valley Friday evening due to underground equipment failure.

The power utility company released the following measures to conserve energy during this time period:

Turn off lights

Turn off pool pumps

Unplug appliances not in use

Avoid using large electrical appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and electric clothes dryers

Adjust the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher to reduce the use of air conditioning during this time, barring any medical issues, and use ceiling fans to cool people and pets. Pre-cool your home prior to 6 p.m.

Keep the refrigerator and freezer closed as much as possible

Close window coverings to keep the heat out

Do not charge electric vehicles between 6 and 9 p.m.

“We appreciate the support of our customers to voluntarily conserve energy during the hours of 6 and 9 p.m. today and tomorrow,” said Josh Langdon, NV Energy Vice President of Transmission. “These efforts will have a big impact on helping us continue to maintain a stable power grid and reliable service for all of our customers.”

For more information about the current status of the company’s electric system, click here.