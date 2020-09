LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NV Energy is reporting nearly 30 power outages across Clark County, with thousands of customers affected.

The most heavily impacted area is the 89102 zip code, with seven outages and nearly 1,300 customers without power.

Related Content Smoke, dust advisory issued as high winds blow into Las Vegas valley

LIST OF ZIP CODES AFFECTED:

There are reports that three traffic signals on Desert Inn are not working, including the intersections of Valley View, Arville and Wynn.

For updates on outages in the area, click HERE.