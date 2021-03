LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A power outage in the southwest valley is affecting about 2,200 NV Energy customers.

The outage is reported in the 89148 ZIP code.

Power is expected to be restored around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the company. The cause of the outage is under investigation.

