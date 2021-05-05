UPDATE: Power restored to 1,100 NV Energy customers in northwest Las Vegas valley

UPDATE (6:30AM) — The power to more than 1,100 NV Energy customers in the northwest valley has been restored, as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

***ORIGINAL STORY***

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 1,100 NV Energy customers are without power in the northwest Las Vegas valley.

NV Energy reports there are currently 1,131 customers without power in the 89131 ZIP code Wednesday morning.

Power is expected to be restored around 6:15 a.m., according to NV Energy’s website.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.