UPDATE: Power restored after major outages in North Las Vegas

UPDATE: Power was restored at 9:55 P.M.

****ORIGINAL STORY****

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 10,000 people were without power Saturday night due to a series of outages in North Las Vegas.

NV Energy reported 10,581 customers without power as of 9:30 p.m. Saturday evening, according to their outage map.

NV Energy is also reporting that the outage was caused by a Mylar balloon. The location of the outage is traced back to a substation near Centennial Parkway and the 215 Beltway.

While estimates have changed throughout the night, NV Energy is currently expecting power to be restored before midnight.

