NV Dems respond to Trump’s tweet about taking legal action on Nevada voting legislation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Democratic Party has released a statement following President Trump’s tweet where he threatened legal action in response to Democrats’ efforts to pass voting laws in the state legislature’s second special session.

On Friday, Nevada Trump Campaign Co-Chair Adam Laxalt claimed in a tweet that, by seeking to increase universal voting access during the ongoing special session, Nevada Democrats are attempting to “steal the election.”

In a tweet Sunday, President Trump retweeted Laxalt and said “This is outrageous. Must be met with immediate litigation!”

This is outrageous. Must be met with immediate litigation! @GOPChairwoman https://t.co/CD6bD3Kn6J — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2020

Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II released the following statement addressing Donald Trump’s tweet:

“This morning, Trump uplifted a tweet from failed gubernatorial candidates and Nevada Trump Campaign Co-Chair Adam Laxalt falsely claiming that, by attempting to increase universal voting access during the ongoing special session, Nevada Democrats are attempting to ‘steal the election.’ Trump added fuel to the fire by deeming Nevada Democrats’ actions ‘outrageous’ and threatening litigation. Of course, despite their continued attacks on mail-in voting and false claims of voter fraud, both Laxalt and Trump have voted-by-mail. Their protestations against mail-in voting represent an utterly hypocritical attempt to deny Nevadans the same rights they have exercised. What is really ‘outrageous’ is Trump’s priorities. Throughout this pandemic, Trump abandoned states, leaving governors to their own devices. Just two days ago, Vanity Fair reported that a national strategy meant to combat COVID-19 was jettisoned by the Trump administration because, at the time, blue states were hit the hardest and aiding them would not make ‘political sense.’ Trump and his allies have always been motivated by partisanship, even at the expense of American lives. That he would threaten Nevada Democrats’ work to protect voting access through a crisis of his own making is both despicable and par for the course. But Democrats will not be intimidated. We stand with Nevadans and will do the necessary work to ensure every eligible voter can participate easily and safely in what will surely be the most important election in a lifetime.” Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II

On Sunday, the Nevada legislature did pass AB4, a voting rights bill that ensures Nevadans are able to access and safely cast their ballot when the Governor declares a state of emergency or disaster.

Let Nevadans Vote coalition says that with the passing of AB4, the number of in-person vote centers for early voting and Election Day is proportional to the county’s population. The bill also implements ballot collection and signature assistance, and extends the deadline for tribes to request a polling location to September 1.

Along with those provisions, AB4 automatically sends all active voters a mail ballot with paid postage.

