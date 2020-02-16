NV Dems: Nearly 12,000 voters participate in first day of early voting for Nevada Democratic caucus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many Nevadans were faced with long lines for the first day of early voting for the Democratic caucus on Saturday. The Nevada State Democratic Party said in a tweet that they had nearly 12,000 Nevada Democrats participate in the first day of early voting.

We are very excited to share that as of 5:00 p.m., we had more than 11,800 Nevada Democrats participate in the first day of our historic four-day early vote period!



Thank you to all the voters and volunteers who made today such a success. #FirstInTheWest — NV Dems (@nvdems) February 16, 2020

Some voters reported that they waited three to five hours to early vote at Coronado High School. Wait times seemed to vary from five minutes to five hours on the first day.

Early voting for the caucus continues through Tuesday, Feb. 18. To find your closest voting site, click here.